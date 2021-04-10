By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,882 new Coronavirus cases and 40 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,068,974 cases and 25,402 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,439 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 496 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 6,233,317 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,299,256 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,220,187 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,805 cases among residents and 14,458 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,988 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,889 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

