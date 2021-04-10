CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Mary suffered a spinal stroke last summer while jumping on a trampoline, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mary Maloney, Pam Surano

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mary Maloney, the daughter of KDKA-TV reporter Pam Surano, continues to recover from a spinal injury she suffered last year.

Mary returned to school this week at Blessed Francis Seelos Academy in Wexford.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

She was greeted with signs, balloons, and big smiles.

Mary suffered a spinal stroke last summer while jumping on a trampoline, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Related stories:

She’s been making amazing progress since then, having started walking with the help of a walker and with braces on her legs.

We hope to continue to bring you good news about Mary Maloney.