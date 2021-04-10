CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Missing Person, Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Police Department, Richard Gordon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Police in Mt. Lebanon have safely located a missing 73-year-old man.

73-year-old Richard Gordon left his home along Pinewood Drive around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and was located shortly after 6:00 a.m.

(Courtesy: Mt. Lebanon Police)

Police and firefighters were actively searching the area for Gordon.