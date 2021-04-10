By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Police in Mt. Lebanon have safely located a missing 73-year-old man.
73-year-old Richard Gordon left his home along Pinewood Drive around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and was located shortly after 6:00 a.m.

UPDATE: FOUND SAFE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE! https://t.co/T45SVcQMNS
— Mt. Lebanon Police (@MtLebanonPolice) April 10, 2021
Police and firefighters were actively searching the area for Gordon.