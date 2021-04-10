By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — With the warmer temperatures we’re seeing, many are looking to take their boats out.
But the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has a water warning: just because it’s warm outside, it doesn’t mean the water is.
The agency reports the water is still frigid, and you could be in serious danger if you go in.
So, if you’re on a boat, you are reminded to wear a life jacket.
Boaters are required to wear them from Nov. 1 through April 30, including on private ponds.