By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who has given back to others her entire life is being thanked for all she’s done.

Rosemarie Druga celebrated her 95th birthday in February.

Her birthday wish: new bedding and a new battery for her scooter.

Well, her dreams recently came true.

UPMC’s living at home program partnered with the Twilight Wish Foundation to grant Rosemarie’s wishes.

“It’s beautiful, I just hope it’s the right size and everything. It’s pretty. I like it,” Rosemarie Druga said.

“Between that and the scooter, those were her main wishes,” said Patty McDonough. “That’s all she really wanted. she’s always giving to everyone else, so it’s nice to give something to her.”

The new scooter battery was a must because Rosemarie still lives on her own.