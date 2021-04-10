By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – A skier lost control and went off the course, and then collided with two spectators at the Seven Springs Pond Skim event on Saturday.READ MORE: County Fire Marshal Investigating Lea's Floral Shop Fire In East McKeesport
According to Seven Springs, it was the final skier of the day who broke through a fence and then hit the two spectators.READ MORE: COVID-19 In West Virginia: State Reports 5 Additional Virus-Related Deaths
Ski patrol then attended to the two spectators and they were taken to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Cancels Settlers Cabin Park Drive-In Movie Due To Inclement Weather
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details