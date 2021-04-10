CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The last skier of the day went off course and crashed into two spectators at Seven Springs.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) – A skier lost control and went off the course, and then collided with two spectators at the Seven Springs Pond Skim event on Saturday.

According to Seven Springs, it was the final skier of the day who broke through a fence and then hit the two spectators.

Ski patrol then attended to the two spectators and they were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

