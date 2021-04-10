CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Transgender athletes in West Virginia would be banned from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges under a bill that won approval from the legislature Friday.
The bill heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who has not publicly commented on the matter.
His office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
The House of Delegates approved it 80-20 after the Senate passed a version Thursday that expands its focus to include college sports.
The House of Delegates approved it 80-20 after the Senate passed a version Thursday that expands its focus to include college sports.

A Republican leader said it might result in the NCAA not hosting a tournament in the state.
