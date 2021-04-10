By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody and a victim is recovering from a gunshot wound after a dispute between neighbors ended in gunfire in Wilkinsburg on Saturday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to Coal Street for reports of shots fired. Witnesses said that a person had been seen shooting at a vehicle in the 800 block of Coal Street.

During the course of the investigation, Wilkinsburg Police learned that a victim had take themselves to UPMC Mercy with a gunshot wound.

After speaking with the victim, police learned that the victim was shot as the end result of a neighbor dispute on Coal Street.

According to the victim, they had a dispute with their neighbor after stepping on a rug in the backyard, the victim and another person were leaving the home as the neighbor began shooting at their vehicle as they were driving away, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

The victim is in stable condition and sustained a single gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The suspect is 34-year-old Geral Olijuon Daniels of Wilkinsburg. He is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms-related charges.