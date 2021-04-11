By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Penn Hills School District announced on Friday that a teacher who had taught at the district since 2001 has passed away.
James Schultz taught science at Penn Hills High School and Linton Middle School, according to the district.
The school said that it is offering grief counseling through Penn Hills High School’s and Linton Middle School’s counseling offices.
As of Friday, the school said that funeral arrangements had not been determined.
“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and those who had the absolute pleasure of knowing him,” the district wrote in an official release.