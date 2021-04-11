PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As shots continue to go into arms across the country, a setback will impact this week.

Only a fraction of the expected Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed.

Allegheny Health Network is coming off a weekend where it put 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into arms.

“This is all about getting as many people as fast as possible so we can get back to our lives,” Highmark CEO David Holmberg said.

It has more plans for the single-dose, but there is concern across the county. CNN reports the distribution of the vaccine could fall by 84% due to issues with an independent manufacturing plant. Holmberg said the healthcare giant should be okay.

“We do have commitments from the county and the state that we will have the J&J vaccine available,” he said. “This is truly about getting shots in arms and protecting people, keeping them out of the hospital.”

Then, there is UPMC, which is scheduled to have a mass vaccination clinic this week at Pittsburgh Mills where it’s supposed to have 12,000 doses of the J&J vaccine.

It said scheduled clinics are ongoing.

The lack of vaccine distribution comes at a time where the virus is making another surge in the region.

“We’re in the 4th wave now of this virus. We’ve seen our hospitalizations double in the last week,” Holmberg said.

UPMC said there are still spots available for their mass clinic this week at Pittsburgh Mills.

Register here or call 833-676-1995.