By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — In Penn Hills, hundreds of people got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine thanks to the NAACP and Rite Aid.
Organizers say it’s important to make sure they can reach everyone.
“It’s extremely important because first of all, we all need to get vaccinated, and particularly the Black and brown community needs to be vaccinated,” said Kenneth Huston, president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference. “We know that this pandemic is a killer, and the NAACP in partnership with Rite Aid and other community partners throughout the state want to ensure and assure that everybody has the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
More than 2,000 people got their vaccine at a clinic like this in Philadelphia.