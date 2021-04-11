By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pine Richland quarterback Cole Spencer has been named the winner of the first annual Willie Thrower Award.READ MORE: West Virginia Lawmakers Approve Needle Exchange Regulations
The award is given to the top high school quarterback in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Spencer helped lead his team to win the PIAA 6A State Championship during the 2020 season.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Firefighters, Hilltop Pharmacy Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic For Second Dose Distribution
Willie Thrower was he NFL’s first Black quarterback, having played for the Chicago Bears in 1953.
The four-runners up were:MORE NEWS: Two Men Assaulted In Carrick Home Invasion, Police Investigating
- Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair
- Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
- Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson
- Brad Birch, Jeannette
Voters for the finalists included a panel of two coaches from the 18 WPIAL conferences and the City League along with 32 media members.