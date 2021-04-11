By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Things will dry out from the overnight rain to a little bit of sun today.

We are not quite as warm as yesterday, but still above average in the upper 60’s.

Rain returns tonight and will be on and off through the week.

Expect a wet Monday with temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Tuesday dries out and temperatures bump back up to the upper 60’s.

Rain chances are back by Wednesday afternoon and looks to last through Friday.

We drop into the 50’s by Thursday, but rebound heading into the weekend with temperatures in the mid-60’s.

