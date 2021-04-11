By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW OXFORD, Pa./WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for raw ground turkey products produced by a Pennsylvania company.

FSIS said on Saturday that around 211,406 pounds of raw turkey products produced by Plainville Brands, LLC in December of 2020 may have a potential link to a recent Salmonella outbreak.

The affected products include the following:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

A recall alert was not issued as the FSIS does not believe the product to be in stock anymore; however, the alert is for people who may have stuck the products in their freezers and have not yet used or consumed them.

The FSIS is advising that customers with any of those products throw them away immediately or return them to the store where they purchased them.

The products were distributed in stores across the country.

