By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARRICK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two men were assaulted in an apparent home invasion in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

Police say officers from Zone 3 were dispatched to a home along Plateau Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Two men at the scene told police they were assaulted by two other men when they opened the door to the home.

Both men were taken to the hospital by paramedics to be treated for facial injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and that their investigation is ongoing.

