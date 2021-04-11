By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As life slowly gets back to normal, there is life at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

This weekend, the World of Wheels Auto Show is back — the first major event at the Convention Center since the pandemic started.

Organizers say it took a lot of work to keep everyone safe.

“A lot of meetings, some of them, most of them via telephone about how we can do this and how we can make things safe and what kind of procedures we’re going to have to have. The building’s done an outstanding job, the Convention Center’s done a great job with hand washing stations and having things posted a little bit. The mask policy has worked very well this entire weekend and it’s been 6 to 8 months in the planning of it,” said Doc Riley.

While there are capacity limits in place, the show says the pandemic didn’t affect attendance or participation.