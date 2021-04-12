By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 717 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 544 are confirmed and 173 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from four months to 97 years with a median age of 30 years.
There have been 6,206 total hospitalizations and 90,634 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,813.
