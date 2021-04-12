CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Maxx, a big brindle mixed-breed dog with kind eyes, spent 352 days living the shelter life.
Filed Under:Dogs, Furry Tails, Local TV, Pennsylvania SPCA, Pet Adoption

By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — After spending nearly a year with the Pennsylvania SPCA, Maxx is finally forever home.

Maxx, a big brindle mixed-breed dog with kind eyes, spent 352 days living the shelter life.

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania SPCA)

Now, he’s learning about the good life with his new dad, Ed, who took him home on Sunday. Maxx now has a big backyard, baby pools to lounge in on hot days, his very own bed and “an unlimited supply of tennis balls.”

Maxx’s long journey to find his forever home inspired the Pennsylvania SPCA to start #MondaysWithMaxx.

The weekly Monday posts showed Maxx’s love for tennis balls and treats in Kongs, close-ups, play sessions and his need for a cuddle buddy.

The hashtag caught on and inspired many animal lovers to follow and share his posts.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, who helps give exposure to shelter pets on social media from time to time, even celebrated the news of Maxx’s adoption.

Even though they are sad to see him go, Pennsylvania SPCA is very happy to see Maxx finally get his own home. They are using his story as a lesson “that all things are possible.”

To find out more about adopting from the Pennsylvania SPCA, visit their website at this link.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24