By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — After spending nearly a year with the Pennsylvania SPCA, Maxx is finally forever home.

Maxx, a big brindle mixed-breed dog with kind eyes, spent 352 days living the shelter life.

Now, he’s learning about the good life with his new dad, Ed, who took him home on Sunday. Maxx now has a big backyard, baby pools to lounge in on hot days, his very own bed and “an unlimited supply of tennis balls.”

And he sure does love his new dad.

Ed, Maxx's new pet parent, is perfect. And we knew he was out there, we just needed to find him. And that was only possible thanks to each and every one of you who shared for Maxx. pic.twitter.com/LXFvEPsJZ5

— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) April 12, 2021