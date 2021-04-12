By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — After spending nearly a year with the Pennsylvania SPCA, Maxx is finally forever home.
Maxx, a big brindle mixed-breed dog with kind eyes, spent 352 days living the shelter life.
Now, he’s learning about the good life with his new dad, Ed, who took him home on Sunday. Maxx now has a big backyard, baby pools to lounge in on hot days, his very own bed and “an unlimited supply of tennis balls.”
And he sure does love his new dad.
Ed, Maxx's new pet parent, is perfect. And we knew he was out there, we just needed to find him. And that was only possible thanks to each and every one of you who shared for Maxx. pic.twitter.com/LXFvEPsJZ5
— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) April 12, 2021
Maxx’s long journey to find his forever home inspired the Pennsylvania SPCA to start #MondaysWithMaxx.
Another Monday, another sad photo of Maxx. On April 21, Maxx will have been in our care for ONE YEAR! Let's find him a home before that day gets here!#MondayswithMaxx pic.twitter.com/IFcE0YADAM
— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 29, 2021
"My friends at the PSPCA told me it's finally spring & you know what that means – baby pools & tennis balls – my favorite!"
Maxx is our longest term resident, approaching 1-yr. Can you help this special boy find his home? Bonus points if it has a baby pool & unlimited supply 🎾 pic.twitter.com/bOLQ1pUwxx
— Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 22, 2021
The weekly Monday posts showed Maxx’s love for tennis balls and treats in Kongs, close-ups, play sessions and his need for a cuddle buddy.
The hashtag caught on and inspired many animal lovers to follow and share his posts.
MAXX #GOTCHADAY: APRIL 11 2021 https://t.co/TZ15hn26Ef
— Levi the Rescue Dog 🐶 (@LeviFetterman) April 12, 2021
CNN’s Jake Tapper, who helps give exposure to shelter pets on social media from time to time, even celebrated the news of Maxx’s adoption.
Maxx got adopted!!!! 🐶 https://t.co/YRhTcCJtxW
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 12, 2021
Even though they are sad to see him go, Pennsylvania SPCA is very happy to see Maxx finally get his own home. They are using his story as a lesson “that all things are possible.”
To find out more about adopting from the Pennsylvania SPCA, visit their website at this link.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24