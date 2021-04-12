CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The clinic will be held six days per week, with vaccinations given daily except for on Sundays.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A church in Pittsburgh’s Hill District will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on a regular basis, distributing doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The Central Baptist Church located along Wylie Avenue says it will be holding vaccine clinics on an ongoing basis for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed on weekdays from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

There will be no clinics held on Sundays.

For more information, the church can be contacted at 412-566-1437.