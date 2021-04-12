By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is accused of jumping onto the Parkway, sliding into an unlocked car stopped in traffic, kicking the driver out and speeding off towards the Fort Pitt Bridge.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Tristan Scott was wanted on an arrest warrant stemming from a fight near the intersection of Cherry Way and Boulevard of the Allies at the end of last month. The sheriff’s office says one man was arrested, but Scott was able to get away.

The next day, when a sheriff’s deputy who spotted Scott downtown tried to approach, Scott allegedly ran again. That’s when the sheriff’s office says Scott ran towards the Fort Pitt Bridge, jumped the barricade and landed on the Parkway.

The sheriff’s office says Scott was running against traffic on the Parkway, pulling on the door handles of vehicles stopped in traffic. Eventually, he was able to get into the passenger side of one vehicle. The driver got out of the car and ran as Scott slid into the driver’s seat and took off towards the Fort Pitt Bridge.

The sheriff’s office says deputies have been searching for Scott for two and a half weeks, and they finally tracked him down to a hotel in Indiana. He was arrested in the lobby without incident.

Scott was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges.