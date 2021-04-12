By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.4 million was sold in Allegheny County.
The Quick Cash ticket was sold at Brew-Thru Beer Distributor on Yost Boulevard. That business gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing and matched all five balls drawn, 17-28-32-34-38. More than 34,600 other tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
The lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.