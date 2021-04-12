CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 11.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of State says the state could be on track to set a record for participation in a municipal primary if the current pace of mail-in ballot applications continues.

So far, the department says more than 587,000 voters have already applied for mail-in ballots for the May 18 election. More than 18,000 have applied for absentee ballots.

The bipartisan no-excuse mail-in voting was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2019.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 11. Ballots must be received by the county election office by May 18. You can learn more here.