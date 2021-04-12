By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — An early morning fire has destroyed a trailer home and killed three family pets in North Fayette Township.
The fire was first reported around 7 a.m. on Country Club Drive.
The trailer appears to be gutted with pink insulation hanging out of the broken-out windows and debris strewn in front of the porch.
A neighbor tells KDKA that one adult and three children lived in the home.
Another neighbor reportedly saw the smoke and was able to kick in the door to help get the people inside out of the home.
Unfortunately, neighbors say the family's two dogs and cat died in the flames.
