HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,450 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,075,424 cases and 25,406 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,460 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 516 patients are in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5%.

The state says 6,411,940 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,401,825 people are fully vaccinated. The state Health Department has also announced that all Pennsylvanians will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments by April 19.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,232,867 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 69,848 cases among residents and 14,460 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 12,990 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 26,909 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

