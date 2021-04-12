By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — If you’ve been looking to safely dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted medications, you’ll soon have an opportunity to do so.
When the Drug Enforcement Administration holds its annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later this month, the Peters Township Police Department will be participating in the event.
There will be several locations in the Peters Township area where you can dispose of pills and medications.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, you can do so at the following locations:
- Rite Aid Pharmacy, 4185 Washington Road, McMurray
- Giant Eagle, 4017 Washington Road, McMurray
- Heisler’s Market, 601 East McMurray Road, McMurray
- The Country Store, 698 Venetia Road, Venetia
For more information about the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, click here.