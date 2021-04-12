PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, I am forecasting a Pittsburgh high today of 59 degrees.

If we fail to hit the 60 degree mark, it would break our stretch of 8 straight days with highs at or above 60 degrees.

It was a record setting stretch with three days hitting 80 degrees in Pittsburgh.

This includes last week’s 82° day on the eighth, which tied the record for the day.

There won’t be any records being set today with light rain and drizzle in the forecast.