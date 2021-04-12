PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, I am forecasting a Pittsburgh high today of 59 degrees.
If we fail to hit the 60 degree mark, it would break our stretch of 8 straight days with highs at or above 60 degrees.
It was a record setting stretch with three days hitting 80 degrees in Pittsburgh.
This includes last week’s 82° day on the eighth, which tied the record for the day.
There won’t be any records being set today with light rain and drizzle in the forecast.
The best chance for rain and drizzle will come this afternoon into the early afternoon hours.
Today’s weather set-up has the core or center of an upper low passing right on top of us.
Upper lows are large powerful centers that can impact the weather for several days.
In fact, all the rain that we have seen from last Friday until now has been in some way brought to us due to this core spin that is moving by today.
I say spin for a reason. When forecasting, we measure the amount of spin in the atmosphere. We call it shear.
Generally, the base of an upper low creates enough shear that a fairly rare weather phenom called a cold air funnel is possible.
Think of it as a mix of a tornado and a giant dust devil.
While they usually don’t do much damage, I have seen them strong enough to warrant a tornado warning.
Cold air funnels also don’t last very long and most of the time are hard to see or detect on radar.
Looking ahead, I have it completely dry on Tuesday, but every other day this week will have a chance for rain.
Similar to last week though, it looks like most of this week's rain comes in the overnight hours, with plenty of dry days.
Temperatures do tumble for the back half of the work week though with highs near 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
