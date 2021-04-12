By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the city rolls out blue recycling bins, a webinar is teaching residents how to “recycle right.”READ MORE: Amber Alert Canceled For Reportedly Abducted 2-Year-Old Byron McDonald
The 30-minute webinar will be presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council. It’ll teach residents how to use the bins and options for getting rid of hard-to-recycle materials.READ MORE: Pittsburgh To Invest $16M In Street Resurfacing Program This Year
These are the dates of the webinar:MORE NEWS: More Than 600,000 Pennsylvanians Have Registered For Mail-In Ballots For May 18 Primary
- Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m.
- Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. — Spanish language webinar
Residents can register here.