By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the city rolls out blue recycling bins, a webinar is teaching residents how to “recycle right.”

The 30-minute webinar will be presented by the Pennsylvania Resources Council. It’ll teach residents how to use the bins and options for getting rid of hard-to-recycle materials.

These are the dates of the webinar:

  • Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m.
  • Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. — Spanish language webinar

Residents can register here.