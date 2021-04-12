By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheetz has been named one of the best places to work in America.
Fortune ranks Sheetz 83rd on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.
The Altoona-based company says this is the seventh time in eight years that it’s made the cut.
To compile the list, Great Place to Work surveyed more than 500,000 employees about company culture and pandemic response.
Sheetz employs 21,000 people and has 620 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. Sheetz says it currently has nearly 2,000 open positions.