By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.
Police say the victim was shot in the leg and transported in stable condition on Monday night.
Fifth Avenue was temporarily closed between Pride and Stevenson streets as police investigated. Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
Pittsburgh Police are on scene of a male shot. Fifth Avenue is closed between Pride and Stevenson streets. pic.twitter.com/I0yXjAeQVS
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 13, 2021