Filed Under:Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Uptown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say the victim was shot in the leg and transported in stable condition on Monday night.

Fifth Avenue was temporarily closed between Pride and Stevenson streets as police investigated. Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction.