WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in West Mifflin called the district attorney’s office Monday for guidance after someone allegedly opened fire on a neighborhood dog.

Police say the man told officers he feared for his life, but the woman who lives in the home said she wants to know why the blood trail starts on her property.

Meghan Schiller: “Can you think of any justification for someone shooting him?”

Cassie Ohm: “No, especially not four times in the face.”

Ohm calls what happened Saturday “cruel” and “disgusting.” Her dog Brody will now undergo surgery.

“Due to the fact it went through his kind of upper lip and went and came out through his throat-slash-jaw kind of, he won’t be able to eat for a while,” Ohm says, adding, “Now he’s actually at the vet and we’re told he has a throat infection and has to undergo surgery.”

The chief of West Mifflin Police said he wouldn’t release the police report, but said the man who shot Brody told them he feared for his safety.

The chief said the man reportedly saw the open gate and a pit bull “came at him aggressively” as he walked his dog down Maple Street. He told officers he fired a warning shot and then more shots when Brody allegedly kept coming.

Ohm said a trail of blood led investigators to Brody.

“A neighbor said they saw him walking and limping with blood like flowing from his jaw. And he went up and made a right. And all the way down there by those woods,” said Ohm.

Police found four casings from a .45 on the scene and will now consult with the district attorney’s office for the next steps.

The family says it wants this to serve as a reminder to all owners to keep an eye on your pets.