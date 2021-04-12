MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Uniontown woman is accused of stealing a police car and crashing the SUV into a home in Westmoreland County.

Bryan Clark told KDKA that he looked outside his window after hearing a loud noise and saw someone running from the crash. He was sleeping at his Monessen home until around 3:42 a.m.

“I heard police sirens, I looked out the window, I saw a police car come up the road and crash into the house,” Clark said.

That police vehicle ended up in that house after investigators say an officer spotted an allegedly stolen Mercedes Benz driving down Donner Avenue with only three wheels. Inside the Mercedes was an unidentified male driver and a woman police later identified as Jamya Leonard.

An officer stopped the car in a nearby lot on Donner Avenue.

According to police, the driver bailed and the officer ran after him. Law enforcement says this is when Leonard got behind the wheel of the squad car, which was still running.

Later, police said Leonard ran after crashing the vehicle into the home.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Clark said.

Leonard was later found and arrested not too far away. Leonard is now in the Westmoreland County Jail, facing multiple felony charges. The other suspect remains on the run.

Multiple law enforcement officers told KDKA that leaving patrol units running at or during calls is not unusual.