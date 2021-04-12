MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry. The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team.
He also had a team-high 37 steals and 71 assists in 20 games and shot 45.6% from the floor.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Curry’s signing Sunday.
On Saturday West Virginia announced it had signed Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan.
The 6-foot-9 Carrigan averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and had a team-leading 60 blocked shots.
Both players are graduate transfers and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
