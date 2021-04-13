By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for two women accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of electronics and household items from a Walmart in Indiana County.
Law enforcement says the theft happened April 1 at the Walmart in Burrell Township.
"The suspects then fled in a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra sedan bearing PA registration LPF2408," police said.
Officials say to call police at 724-357-1960 with any information.