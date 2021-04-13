PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wait is over for Pennsylvanians. Today is the first day that all state residents age 16 and older can start getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is welcoming news for so many as the race to vaccinate the state continues.

Thousands of people who thought they couldn’t schedule a vaccine appointment until next week can instead do that today.

Governor Tom Wolf says because President Joe Biden bumped up the timeline for adult access to vaccines, he wanted to do the same here in Pennsylvania.

This comes a week earlier than the state’s original date of April 19.

In a news release, Governor Wolf said with President Biden moving adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access was moving up to April 13.

This comes as we see a rise in COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations also spiking over the past few weeks across the state and in Allegheny County.

Health professionals believe vaccinations are the best single way to bring the infection rate back down.

KDKA spoke with Allegheny Health Network, who says they’re on board with opening up the eligibility sooner.

“I think it’s an excellent idea. It will help us fill these appointments more quickly and get shots in the arms as quickly as possible,” said Imran Qadeer, AHN Chief Medical officer.

This means that everyone in the state age 16 and older will now be able to schedule a vaccine appointment.

For more information about the state’s vaccination timeline, click here.