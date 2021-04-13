CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 430 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 254 are confirmed and 176 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from six months to 95 years with a median age of 33 years.

There have been 6,220 total hospitalizations and 91,064 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,814.

