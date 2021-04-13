By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 430 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.READ MORE: UPMC, AHN To Pause Distribution Of Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine After FDA, CDC Call For Pausing Use Due To Blood Clot Concerns
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 254 are confirmed and 176 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from six months to 95 years with a median age of 33 years.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
There have been 6,220 total hospitalizations and 91,064 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,814.MORE NEWS: Law Involving Air Fresheners, Objects Hanging From Rearview Mirrors Heavily Debated Following Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright
