By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews rescued a man after he was trapped while repairing a machine in Lawrence County.
Officials say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Natural Sand and Gravel facility on Route 108.
The fire chief says a neighboring business brought in a crane and plasma cutter to help free the workers.
The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.