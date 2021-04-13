By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A suspect opened fire on state troopers during a standoff in the area of Indian Creek Valley Road in Fayette County.READ MORE: All Pennsylvania Residents Age 16 And Older Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene around noon Tuesday. Several state police cruisers and a SWAT vehicle could be seen on scene.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports from the scene that the incident started as a domestic dispute, according to authorities.READ MORE: UPMC, AHN To Follow FDA, CDC Recommendation To Pause Johnson And Johnson Vaccine
Authorities on the scene say shots were fired at state troopers. Thankfully, though, no serious injuries have been reported.
A massive law enforcement presence remains in the area.
No one has been taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Multi-Vehicle Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Liberty Bridge
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.