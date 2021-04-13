By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A majority of Pittsburgh Penguins players, coaches, and members of their traveling party have received COVID-19 vaccines.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the shots were offered to the players and coaches on a voluntary basis on Monday during a vaccine clinic at PPG Paints Arena where the team partnered with UPMC.
“We were once again proud to team up with our partners at UPMC,” the Penguins said. “Hopefully we all can continue to come together to do what we can to end this pandemic.”
A team spokesperson says that the vast majority of players, coaches, and traveling party members elected to receive the vaccine.
The Penguins hope that by vaccinating players and coaches, they can encourage others in the area to follow their lead.