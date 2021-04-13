By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of bear-spraying U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is in talks with the Department of Justice regarding bail.
The Justice Department alleges that Julian Khater and George Tanios bought bear spray and pepper spray before driving to Washington, D.C. for the Trump rally in January.
Officer Sicknick died following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, but his cause of death hasn’t yet been released.
In videos shown only in court, Capitol Police officers are seeing lurching away from the spray as they’re hit in the face.
Sicknick is seen walking alone, then stopping to put his hands on his knees on the Capitol steps.