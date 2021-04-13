By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was tasered and arrested in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning following a SWAT situation.

Pittsburgh Police officers began a search around 2:00 a.m. for a man after being notified by West Virginia State Police that he was in the Pittsburgh and had made threats towards West Virginia schools and businesses.

During their search, officers heard windows and items being broken inside the apartment where they believed the suspect was located.

SWAT officers were called out when the suspect refused to leave the apartment.

After refusing to exit, SWAT officers entered the apartment just before 5:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect became combative and was taken into custody after being tasered.

Police say the West Virginia State Police are investigating the threats made to the schools and businesses.

It’s unclear if the suspect will face any charges locally.