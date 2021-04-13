By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say they are looking for a man reportedly armed with a knife or hatchet near UPMC Passavant Hospital.READ MORE: 2 W. Va. Child Services Workers Charged With Misdemeanors Involving Abuse Of 4-Year-Old Boy Who Later Died
McCandless police say they are searching for a young man in the wooded area near the hospital on Tuesday.READ MORE: Pittsburghers Protest Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright In Minnesota
“Residents in the area are advised to stay inside, and should call 911 if they see anything unusual,” police said in a Facebook post.
A spokesperson for UPMC said the hospital was never on lockdown.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Voters To Weigh In On Government Pandemic Power Struggle
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.