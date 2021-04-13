By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is following the CDC and FDA’s recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam Beam says the state Department of Health notified vaccine providers to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until at least April 20.

“To date, 6.8 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That means that one in a million people receiving this vaccine have been affected by this issue. However, safety is our paramount concern and we are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution,” said Beam.

The FDA and the CDC issued a statement regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning.

The FDA says that of the nearly 7 million doses that have been given, there were six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot reported after receiving the vaccine.

As of 4/12, 6.8m+ doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

According to the New York Times, six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have reportedly developed rare disorders involving blood clots within two weeks of being vaccinated. One of the women died and a second has been hospitalized in Nebraska, according to the Times.

The FDA says they are recommending a pause of the use of the vaccine while the cases can be investigated.

Some vaccine providers, like AHN and UPMC, have said they are following the CDC and FDA’s guidance and putting a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Beam says preliminary information shows that none of these cases happened in Pennsylvania.

“I want to emphasize that all Pennsylvanians should proceed with getting vaccinated as soon as possible to fight this virus,” said Beam. “Individuals who have appointments scheduled to receive Pfizer or Moderna should keep their appointments.”

Beam says people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last three weeks and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should immediately contact their health provider.