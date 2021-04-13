By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with Pennsylvania State Police and the commonwealth over claims that the state police discriminated against hiring women.
The federal lawsuit alleged starting in 2003, state police tested applicants on skills that weren’t required to do the job, which had a disproportionate impact on women.
State police will pay $2.2 million into a settlement fund that will be used to compensate women who were harmed by the hiring practices. State police also must offer priority hiring, including retroactive seniority, for up to 65 women as troopers.