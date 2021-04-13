CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Chris Hoffman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the FDA and CDC’s recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Pittsburgh area is already seeing the impact.

UPMC says it is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine right now, including use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic at Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The clinic is still set to take place and UPMC says they are looking into alternative vaccines for distribution .

Allegheny Health Network also says it will pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will continue to administer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“I wouldn’t panic. Be calm. If you develop any symptoms, seek medical care. If they do develop the illness, it is treatable,” Allegheny General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Imran Qadeer said.

The symptoms to watch for include headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath within three weeks.

The FDA says they and the CDC have issued a statement regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA says that of the nearly 7 million doses of the vaccine that have been given, six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot have been reported after receiving the vaccine.

According to the New York Times, six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have reportedly developed rare disorders involving blood clots within two weeks of being vaccinated. One of the women died and a second has been hospitalized in Nebraska, according to the Times.

The FDA says they are recommending a pause of the use of the vaccine while the cases can be investigated.

AHN says if the FDA and CDC give the ok for Johnson & Johnson again, the health system will continue to use it.

