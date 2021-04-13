By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins and 84 Lumber are teaming up for a Military Appreciation Game later this month.READ MORE: Duquesne Light Company's New Program Gives Grants To Local Diverse Grassroot Nonprofits
84 Lumber will give 160 tickets to active-duty military and veterans for the game against the New Jersey Devils on April 20. Military members can enter to win tickets here and all military members can get a discount on tickets here.READ MORE: Emergency Rental Assistance Program Available For Westmoreland Co. Residents
When the Pens take the ice for pre-game warm-ups, they’ll be in green jerseys designed by forward Zach Aston-Reese, who has an undergraduate degree in graphic design from Northeastern. The Pens say the jerseys will represent each of the six branches of military.
Jerseys and name plates will then be autographed and put up for auction through April 27. You can go here to join the auction.MORE NEWS: Federal Agency Issues Alert For Raw Ground Turkey Products With Potential Link To Salmonella
You can learn more about what the Pens are doing here.