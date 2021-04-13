By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman.READ MORE: Mail-In Ballots Go Out Next Week In Allegheny County, But Expect Some Changes
Police say Lanetta Barden was last seen in the Hill District on April 8. Police say she has black and gray French braids.
Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.READ MORE: Johnson And Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine Pause: Doctors Answer Your Questions
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating Lanetta Barden. She is 5’9” and was last seen in the Hill District on 4/8/21 wearing black and gray French Braids. If you know of her whereabouts please call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141. https://t.co/b1CFMH4R5q pic.twitter.com/2kdiQjWMqO
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 13, 2021MORE NEWS: Astrobotic Selects SpaceX Rocket To Carry Its Griffin Lunar Lander To Moon In Search Of Water