By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 64-year-old woman.

Police say Lanetta Barden was last seen in the Hill District on April 8. Police say she has black and gray French braids.

Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.

