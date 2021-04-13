By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As former Steelers running back James Conner heads to the Cardinals, he’s saying goodbye to the city of Pittsburgh.
“No one more grateful for the city of Pittsburgh than me. The last 8 years been building and molding me into the man I am today. Excited for what’s ahead but truly thankful for all the love and support during my best moments and most difficult times,” he tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
It comes after Conner agreed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
"I feel like they believe in me, just like I believe in them."@JamesConner_ is ready to prove himself in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/iPvi8RwEah
The Erie native and cancer survivor had spent his entire four-year career in Pittsburgh and played football for Pitt.