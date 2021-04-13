PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday we saw just over a tenth of an inch of rain falling.

That rain, along with quickly clearing skies in the overnight hours and light winds has allowed fog to form in spots this morning.

The thickest of fog seems to be centered in Butler county as of the time of me writing this blog.

Fog should burn off by the 9:00 a.m. hour, leaving partly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

There is a low rain chance this morning as a weak boundary extending off of an upper low drifts to the east.

I consider today a transition day as yesterday’s upper low was absorbed back into the jet stream and another dominant upper low moves our way, located just north of Minnesota.

There is a rain band extending out from the upper low into western Pennsylvania.

This is likely translating to just some light sprinkles at the surface for places north of I-80. It is not a lot.

Highs today will be near 70 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 68°.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the day. Winds out of the west at around 10 mph this afternoon.

While there is a chance for a couple of sprinkles around this morning, this afternoon should be dry and pleasant.

Warm air lingers through Wednesday with the back half of the work week looking chilly.

Wednesday will also have a better chance for rain. During the morning hours rain could impact places along and south of I-70 just briefly as a mid-level low slides by.

Pittsburgh will likely be dry.

Later in the day, there will be a chance for rain no matter where you are as cold air streams in from the northwest.

his will push temperatures much cooler for the back half of the work week with highs struggling to get into the upper 40’s on Thursday.

More rain is expected on Thursday with light rain and drizzle around through the day on Friday.

