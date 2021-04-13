PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Dozens of people have gathered in East Liberty for a rally for Daunte Wright.
The protesters have gathered at the corner of Centre and Penn avenues on Tuesday.
Wright, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb over the weekend. Police Chief Tim Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. Potter and Gannon have both resigned.
Sunday’s shooting happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd’s death.

