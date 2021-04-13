CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brian Fitzpatrick, Conor Lamb, Local News, McAllen, Pennsylvania News, Texas-Mexico Border

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCALLEN, Tx. (KDKA) — A bipartisan Congressional delegation has taken a tour of the border between the United States and Mexico.

The delegation took the trip “to discuss real solutions” to the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Part of that delegation includes two Pennsylvania representatives.

Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) and Democratic Representative Conor Lamb (PA-17) were shown in a photo taking a tour of the McAllen Border Patrol Station.

Members of the delegation met with federal, state, and local law enforcement officials as well as humanitarian organizations and city leaders.