By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCALLEN, Tx. (KDKA) — A bipartisan Congressional delegation has taken a tour of the border between the United States and Mexico.
The delegation took the trip “to discuss real solutions” to the humanitarian crisis at the border.
Part of that delegation includes two Pennsylvania representatives.
Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) and Democratic Representative Conor Lamb (PA-17) were shown in a photo taking a tour of the McAllen Border Patrol Station.
Early this morning, I traveled with members of the bipartisan @ProbSolveCaucus to the McAllen Border Patrol Station. We got to see firsthand what is being done to secure this port of entry into our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/ZgZ4VZifQI
— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) April 12, 2021
Members of the delegation met with federal, state, and local law enforcement officials as well as humanitarian organizations and city leaders.